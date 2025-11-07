Manoj Bajpayee calls returning as Srikant in ‘The Family Man 3’ a true homecoming

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to reprise his iconic role as Srikant Tiwari in the highly anticipated third season of “The Family Man.”

Calling his return a “true homecoming,” the actor expressed his excitement about stepping back into the world of one of his most loved characters. In a statement, Manoj shared, “For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight.”

“Thanks to Raj and DK’s vision and masterful storytelling, and the continued support of Prime Video, The Family Man has become one of the most-loved Indian series. I, too, couldn’t wait for the show to return and step back into Srikant’s shoes for the third time, making it a true homecoming. I’m confident that audiences will enjoy the new season and continue to shower their love on the show and its unforgettable characters,” he added.

On November 7, the makers dropped the trailer of ‘The Family Man 3’ on social media. The trailer kicks off with Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) making a startling confession to his family—revealing that he’s actually a spy. However, things take a dark turn when he is suddenly declared a wanted criminal, with an arrest warrant issued against him.

Forced to go on the run with his family, Srikant finds support in his trusted aide JK (Sharib Hashmi), who stands by him through the chaos. As he tries to uncover who’s behind the conspiracy to frame him, the truth leads him to a powerful new adversary—Nimrat Kaur, the mastermind orchestrating his downfall. Teaming up with a ruthless drug lord from the Northeast, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, she sets the stage for Srikant’s most dangerous mission yet.

Speaking about the show, Jaideep Ahlawat stated, “I have always admired Raj and DK for their creative abilities and bringing to life a series like The Family Man, which has become one of the most watched and loved Indian series all over the world, and I am thrilled to be a part of the latest season. Prime Video and I have had an extremely successful and creatively enriching collaboration with Paatal Lok, and I am excited for the audience to watch me in the new season of The Family Man. Without giving away much about my character, I am certain that everyone will be surprised to see me portraying this role.”

Created by Raj & DK, the latest season features Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nimrat Kaur, along with the much-loved returning ensemble including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. The show will premiere on November 21 on Prime Video.

