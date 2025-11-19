Manoj Bajpayee calls Jaideep Ahlawat's batch, the ‘golden batch of FTII’

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the 3rd season of the superhit streaming series ‘The Family Man’, has heaped praise on his co-actor from the series, Jaideep Ahlawat and his entire batch of the Film and Television Institute of India.

The two actors recently graced the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for the promotions of ‘The Family Man’, where they spoke about a lot of things about the show host, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and her alma mater FTII which she shares with Jaideep.

During the episode, Manoj said, “Jaideep’s batch is considered the golden batch of the institute, Vijay Varma was in that batch, Rajkummar Rao was in that batch, Sunny Hinduja and Jatin Goswami. So many talented artists came from that one batch”.

Jaideep shared that he already felt a bond with Big B as he graduated from the same institute where Jaya Bachchan once studied.

Jaideep said, “I may be meeting you today for the first time, sir, but in a way my connection with your family is very old because I am a pass-out from the same institute that Jaya ji passed out from”.

He went on to describe how stories of Jaya Bachchan’s student days became an integral part of the institute’s culture. Jaideep recalled seniors sharing incidents where Jaya and her group would sit in the old canteen and how students would keep returning there just to soak in those memories.

“People went there to study… we went there to listen”, Amitabh Bachchan added with a smile.

The episode witnesses touching moments of film-school memories, artistic lineage, and the deep admiration that India’s finest actors hold for the Bachchan family.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/