Mannara Chopra shares a Navratri special dance video

Actress Mannara Chopra seems to be enjoying the current festive season in town.

With Navratri kickstarting from today, the evenings are set to be filled in with Garba and Dandiya beats. Staying true to the essence of the festival, Mannara Chopra shared a dance video of herself dancing to the garba beats.

Dressed in a beautiful, colourful lehenga choli, Mannara looked stunning. The actress, with her smooth dance moves, seems to be winning hearts as her fans flooded to her social media account's comment section to shower the actress with love and praise for her performance. Mannara Chopra, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, had shared a video reel of herself dancing to a hit Marathi song.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant was seen dressed in a blue Maharashtrian “Nauvaari” (nine-yard) saree and looked pretty. She had donned the traditional Maharashtrian nath (nose ornament) and beautiful Kolhapuri saaz (traditional Kolhapuri jewellery) and had her hair tied in a loose half pony.

Sharing the dance video, the actress captioned it, “This Ganesh Chaturthi has been a challenging year for my family, but with Ganpati Bappa's blessings, we find strength and solace. Holding you close in my heart, I feel your presence in every pandal Outfit by mom @kaminichoprahanda Jewelley @the_jewel_gallery Choreographer @im_rajkhan_ MUA @sunny_makeup_artist less.”

On the professional front, Mannara was last seen in the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2”, along with Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. She was the third runner-up in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 17.

