Mannara Chopra remembers late father on b’day: Miss you deeply, today and forever

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra has remembered her late father Raman Rai Handa on his birthday and said that she prays he’s smiling and at peace wherever he is.

Mannara took to Instagram to share a beautiful and heartfelt mix of memories from her parents’ wedding, her adorable toddler days with her father, and snapshots tracing her journey with her family into the entertainment industry.

“Happy Birthday Papa… Wherever you are, I pray you’re smiling and at peace. Your blessings stay with us always. Miss you deeply, today and forever,” she wrote as the caption.

Mannara’s father, Raman Rai Handa, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, passed away in Mumbai on June 16 at the age of 72. She had shared the news through her Instagram Stories, posting the family's official statement and remembering her father as “the pillar of strength for the family.”

The statement read, “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family (sic).”

Reportedly, Mannara’s father, Raman Rai, had been unwell and was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments in Mumbai. His last rites were held on June 18 at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West.

Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking of Mannara, she made her Bollywood debut with “Zid.” Her popularity soared after appearing on “Bigg Boss 17,” where she emerged as the second runner-up.

Most recently, she participated in the reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2,” where she joined a star-studded lineup that included Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. However, she left the show midway and was replaced by actress Nia Sharma.

--IANS

dc/