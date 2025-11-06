‘Manjummel Boys’ was more than just a project; it was a journey of friendship, trust, and sheer perseverance: Soubin Shahir

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, whose brilliant performance as Kuttettan in director Chidambaram's blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys' fetched him the Award for Best Character Actor (Male) at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude in which he has observed that the film was more than just a project and that it was "a journey of friendship, trust, and sheer perseverance."

Taking to his Instagram page to post a note of gratitude, Soubin Shahir, who plays the pivotal role of Siju/Kuttetan in the film, wrote, "From friendship to filmmaking. Congratulations Boys. We did it!!! Thank you to Kerala State Academy Awards for the recognitions at the 55th State Film Awards.. Our Historic win this year is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for all of us who lived & breathed this story for 101 days. ‘Manjummel Boys’ was more than just a project; it was a journey of friendship, trust, and sheer perseverance."

The actor went on to say, "Siju / Kuttettan remains one of my most challenging and fulfilling roles. One that will always hold a special place in my heart. A role that tested me, changed me, and reminded me what true teamwork means."

Soubin Shahir also remembered to thank the original team of boys on whose life the story is based.

He wrote, "Thank you to our very own OG Manjummel Boys for trusting us with your story. Your courage, your friendship, your spirit. It’s been an honour to bring it to life and overwhelming to see your story reach hearts far and wide. To the entire crew, cast, and everyone who stood by this dream; this recognition belongs to all of you. Thank you. Honoured. Humbled. Grateful."

For the unaware, 'Manjummel Boys' walked away with top honours at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, which were announced recently. Chidambaram, who directed the survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys', won not only the award for Best Director but also won the award for Best Original Screenplay. Soubin Shahir, who played a pivotal role in the film, won the award for Best Character Actor (Male) along with Sidharth Bharathan for 'Bramayugam'. 'Manjummel Boys' also won awards for Best Sound Mixing and Sound Design. Its art director Ajayan Challissery took home the award for Best Art Direction while its cinematographer Shyju Khalid won the award for Best Cinematography.

--IANS

mkr/