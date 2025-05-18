Manjari Fadnnis on boycotting Turkey: ‘My loyalty lies with my nation’

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnnis has taken a clear and heartfelt stand on the ongoing calls to boycott Turkey. Emphasizing her unwavering patriotism, she declared that her loyalty lies with her nation.

When asked about countries such as Turkey and Azerbaijan, which have publicly shown support for Pakistan on terrorism, and whether they should be boycotted by avoiding travel and trade to impact their tourism and economy, Fadnnis made it clear that she cannot support any nation or person who shows disrespect or opposes her homeland. For her, national pride and allegiance come first, and she chooses to stand firmly with her country above all else.

Manjari Fadnnis told IANS, “Any country or individual that disrespects or stands against my country—I simply cannot support them. My loyalty lies with my nation, always.”

The actress-singer also opened up about the roots of her deep patriotism, revealing a strong personal connection to the Indian armed forces. Coming from an army family, with her father having served in the military, she spent her childhood surrounded by army officers.

“I’m a deeply patriotic person. I come from an army background—my father served in the armed forces. I spent my entire childhood surrounded by army officers. I've seen firsthand how the Indian Army functions and how dedicated and disciplined they are. That experience shaped a very strong emotional connection to the nation,” shared Manjari.

When asked about people not expressing their patriotism on social media during critical times, Manjari emphasized that not everyone needs to publicly share their feelings online to show their support. She mentioned, “I don’t believe that just because someone isn’t sharing their story on social media, it means they aren’t feeling anything. There’s been immense pride in the way our country has responded through Operation Sindoor. I genuinely feel we’ve all come together in solidarity for the nation.”

On May 8, both Turkey and Azerbaijan issued official statements backing Pakistan. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry described Operation Sindoor as a "provocative act," while Azerbaijan extended condolences to the families reportedly affected by the strikes. These comments triggered a strong backlash across Indian social media, where numerous users and celebrities voiced their anger and intensified demands for a boycott of Turkey.

--IANS

ps/