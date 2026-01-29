Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her 'Me Time' in the gym

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala treated her InstaFam with a motivating glimpse of her latest gym session, enjoying some "Me time !!!!".

The 'Khamoshi' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of herself sweating it out during her latest workout session. Manisha was seen doing a variation of crunches, along with creating alternating waves using ropes as part of her workout.

The 55-year-old actress worked on strengthening her legs during her time in the gym, while also lifting weights.

Manisha is often seen inspiring fitness enthusiasts by sharing snippets from her intense workout sessions on social media.

The 'Dil Se..' actress also likes to keep the netizens updated on her personal and professional life, along with posting some fond memories, reliving a few precious moments.

Recently, Manisha dropped an adorable picture from her childhood on the internet.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and re-shared a post from one of her fan pages, which had posted a pic of her as a kid.

The picture was from one of her school plays. Manisha was seen dressed as a king for the play, with the lavish getup and heavy jewelry. She further flaunted a huge fake moustache and a tilak as part of her royal ensemble.

Before that, Manisha paid a visit to a temple, offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Taking to her Insta Stories once again, the 'Heeramandi' actress published a photo of herself sitting on a red mat with folded legs.

Posing in a simple yet warm outfit, Manisha faced a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Hanuman. Adorned with marigold garlands and vermilion, the deity was placed under a traditional canopy.

Work-wise, Manisha last graced the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", where she gave a powerful performance as Mallikajaan.

