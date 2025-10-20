Manisha Koirala pens a note on "Kukur Tihar", a Nepali tradition honouring dogs

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Veteran actress of Bollywood Manisha Koirala took to her social media account on the 20th of October to share a glimpse of a very sacred yet unique tradition held in Nepal.

Sharing a glimpse of Kukur Tihar, a traditional Nepali festival that honours dogs for their loyalty and companionship, she penned a very heartfelt note. Sharing a picture of a dog adorned with marigold garlands and tikka while a priest is offering prayers to him, Manisha captioned it, 'Kukur Tihar, the heart of Nepal. ' Nowhere in the world is love celebrated quite like in Nepal. On Kukur Tihar, we honour dogs, our loyal friends and protectors, with garlands, tikka and gratitude.'

The actress further described the festival, adding, 'It's a day when even street dogs walk with pride, their eyes shining beneath marigolds, as if they know they're sacred. Kukur Tihar reflects the soul of Nepal — a culture where compassion is devotion and where every living being is seen as divine.' She added, 'In the light of Tihar lamps, we are reminded —to love gently, to honour deeply, and to live in harmony with all life.'

For the uninitiated, the festival of Kukur Tihar is celebrated in Nepal on the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, also known as Diwali in Nepal.

It calls for a beautiful and unique tradition where canines who are considered messengers of Yama, the god of death, are worshipped for their loyalty. Manisha Koirala hails from Kathmandu, Nepal, and has often expressed pride in her country's traditions. For the unversed, she comes from a prominent political family in Nepal.

Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was the country's first democratically elected prime minister. Talking about Manisha's association with Bollywood, the actress made her debut with Saudagar in 1991, directed by Subhash Ghai. Further, she went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies like "1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, Khamoshi: The Musical, Bombay, and others.

She established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in the 1990s. On the personal front, Manisha got married to Nepali businessman Samraj Dahal in 2010, but the couple parted ways in 2012.

In recent years, the actress made a notable return to acting with films like Sanju and the OTT series Heera Mandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

