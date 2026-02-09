Manisha Koirala pays a heartfelt tribute to late Nepali & Bollywood actor Sunil Thapa

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Manisha Koirala paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Nepali and Bollywood actor Sunil Thapa, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 68.

In her latest social media post, Manisha pointed out that the depth, truthfulness, and human empathy of his character were clearly visible in his acting.

Her emotional post read, "Heartfelt tribute to Sunil Thapa. We have lost a strong, fearless and dedicated artist of Nepali cinema and theater. Depth, truthfulness and human empathy were always reflected in his acting. Whether on screen or in the theatre, his presence weighed the story, soul to the character. (sic)."

Offering her condolences to those who had been close to Sunil Thapa, she added, "His contribution to the Nepali art field is priceless and his works will live in memory forever. Deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and well wishers. May peace be upon you."

It must be noted that Manisha herself has her roots in Nepal. She is the granddaughter of the former Prime Minister of Nepal, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala.

Previously, actress Priyanka Chopra also remembered how her late 'Mary Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa helped her through one of the toughest phases of her life after the passing away of her father, Ashok Chopra.

"You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken," PeeCee penned.

She added, "Rest in peace Sunil Thapa...My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones."

The officials told the local media that Sunil Thapa was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state on Saturday. He was later declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest.

