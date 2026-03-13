Manisha Koirala opens up about her 'quiet companions while growing up'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, on Thursday, shared a reflective note on her social media account, revealing that books have been her quiet companions since childhood and that cinema has shaped her life over the past three decades.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a couple of pictures capturing a peaceful moment and highlighted self-reflection.

In the pictures, Manisha is seen sitting comfortably on her bed with a laptop placed in front of her, dressed in a soft pink night suit. Her pet dog and pet cat are seen sitting besides her as she works.

Sharing the pictures, Manisha wrote, “Some dreams travel with you through life. Cinema shaped my journey for over three decades… books have been my quiet companions since childhood… and life itself, with all its lessons, gently led me toward healing, wellness, and deeper questions of the mind, body, and spirit.

Some evenings are simply for sitting with these thoughts… reading, learning, imagining what they may grow into. #metime #lovinglife”

On the professional front, Manisha has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades.

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series, that was a digital release.

On the silver screen , she was last seen in Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan.

The 54-year-old actress was considered as one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time.

She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

She was then seen in films such as Bombay, Agni Sakshi, Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

The actress put up a tough fight with cancer in 2012, when she was diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer and underwent a year-long treatment.

Manisha made a successful recovery by mid-2014 and returned to the industry with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

