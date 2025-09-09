Manisha Koirala marks grandfather B.P. Koirala’s birth anniversary with powerful message on democracy

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, on Tuesday, took to social media to pay tribute to her grandfather, B.P. Koirala, on his birth anniversary.

Honouring Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister, she highlighted his enduring legacy as a writer and a champion of democracy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Manisha shared his timeless words on freedom, youth, and the importance of standing against corruption.

The actress posted a rare and unseen black and white picture of her late grandfather and captioned it, “Remembering B.P. BA on his birthday — Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience. As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless: ‘Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.’ – B.P. Koirala #BPKoirala #DemocracyNepal #StudentsForChange #YouthPower #FreedomMovement.”

For the unversed, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, better known as B. P. Koirala, was a prominent Nepali revolutionary, writer, and political leader. He served as Nepal’s Prime Minister from 1959 to 1960. He was at the helm of the Nepali Congress, a social democratic party.

Koirala was also the grandfather of Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala, the elder brother of former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala, and the younger brother of former Prime Minister Matrika Prasad Koirala.

B.P. Koirala, Nepal’s first democratically elected Prime Minister, passed away from oropharyngeal cancer in 1982 in Kathmandu. Prior to his death, he had returned from medical treatment in the United States.

Meanwhile, speaking of Manisha Koirala’s work front, the 'Lajja' actress was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she played the role of Mallikajaan. Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explored the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The show also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

