Manish Malhotra says 'your visionary stance is a cherished journey' as KJo bags National Award

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra said that "Your visionary stance to cinema has been a cherished journey" as filmmaker Karan Johar bagged his 4th National Award.

Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was honoured with the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday by the President of India.

Congratulating Karan on his latest achievement, Manish penned on his official Instagram handle, "Dearest and Bestest @karanjohar many Congratulations on your 4th National Award .. Your visionary stance to cinema has been a cherished journey and here’s to many more as a true producer and director to come your way .. (beating heart emoji) (sic)"

He further thanked KJo for choosing to wear a classic Manish Malhotra design for his special day.

"Thank You for every Special and Most Important days and rewards to making me a part of them by wearing Classic @manishmalhotraworld (sic)," Manish added.

After receiving the prestigious award, an emotional Karan admitted to feeling "fragile".

Penning his feelings on social media, KJo shared, "So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine…(sic)."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker added that he is extremely emotional to win the National Award in the same year as Rani Mukerji (For Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway) and Shah Rukh Khan (For Jawan).

Expressing his gratitude towards the audience for all the love, Karan added, "thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say … Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today… thanks to the love and recognition (Red heart emoji)".

