Manish Malhotra says 'Love and Miss you Forever' in a heartfelt tribute to his late mother

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Renowned Bollywood designer and filmmaker Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, left for heavenly above on Thursday, at the age of 94.

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Paying a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on social media, Manish shared a picture of her on Instagram.

Expressing his love, Manish said that he will miss his late mother forever.

In the caption, the designer wrote, "Love and Miss you Forever (sic)", followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Offering his condolences, veteran actor Anupam Kher penned in the comment section, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER.(sic)"

Actress Manisha Koirala wrote, "My heart goes out to you during this tough time. Your mom's love will never fade. May lord bless her soul and give you the strength to cope!!!"

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar commented, "Condolences".

Several others from the film fraternity, such as Urmila Matondkar, Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, also reacted to the post with folded hands and red heart emojis.

The last rites took place on Friday at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs, including Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, David Dhawan, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, were also captured leaving the venue after offering their final tribute to the deceased.

Sharing the unfortunate news, the designer’s team had shared an official statement that read, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94."

“Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us. The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026, at 10 am," the note further read.

--IANS

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