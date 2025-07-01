Manish Malhotra calls designing for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 an ‘unforgettable, iconic moment’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to social media to share his thoughts on designing custom outfits for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour 2025.

Expressing his excitement and pride, he described the experience as an unforgettable and iconic moment especially seeing Indian design take center stage at a global music and fashion celebration. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ace celebrity designer shared photos and videos of American pop sensation Beyoncé from the concert. In his note, Manish expressed that he is happy to be part of this moment of music and fashion.

For the caption, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Designing for @beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, creating her custom sequins chaps and bodysuit, along with the chaps for her spectacular dance crew has been an incredible experience. The closing show in Paris, with Beyoncé and @jayz on stage together, was such a powerful and unforgettable iconic moment. To see Indian design at the forefront of a global pop culture celebration like this is truly special. Happy to be part of this moment of music and fashion.”

For the grand finale of her Cowboy Carter tour, Grammy-winning sensation Beyoncé made a stunning style statement in a custom-designed, crystal-adorned outfit by Manish Malhotra. The cowboy-inspired chaps received a glamorous upgrade with intricate hand embroidery, shimmering sequins, and over 10,000 Swarovski crystals paired with a sleek black bodysuit adorned in crystals.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Manish Malhotra has styled a global celebrity. Earlier, he created beautiful traditional outfits for Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian for the lavish Ambani wedding.

On a related note, Beyoncé began her Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She has since performed in major North American cities like Chicago, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

In June, the tour moved to Europe, where she performed to sold-out audiences in London and Paris. The tour has been a massive success and is scheduled to conclude in Las Vegas on July 26.

--IANS

ps/