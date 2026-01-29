Maniesh Paul promises 'will irritate you forever' on completing 19 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul confessed that he will never stop irritating his better half, Sanyukta Paul, as the two completed 19 years of marital bliss on Thursday.

Maniesh took to his Insta and posted a romantic picture of the lovebirds, along with two videos of them walking together.

Expressing his immense love for his wife, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy anniversary @sanyuktap... 19 years flew by... Life will be easy...Life will be tough...It will be smooth...It wil be rough...For me to get back to the best of me your standing by me is enough...I love you...(sic)."

Maniesh concluded the post on a fun note, saying, "P.s: but I will irritate you forever…that won’t change."

For the unaware, Maniesh and Sanyukta met in school and were in a relationship for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2007. The couple has a daughter, who was born in 2011, and a son, whom they welcomed in 2016.

On January 9, Maniesh shared another heartfelt social media post for his daughter as she turned 15 years old.

In the note, he revealed that he hopes that they continue to laugh at each other's stupid jokes, which only they are able to understand.

Calling her his “heart”, Maniesh also uploaded a set of photos of himself with his daughter.

“And in no time you are 15!!! To my heart,wish you a very Happy Birthday. May we always keep laughing at our stupid jokes which only we understand. I love you to the moon and back #sp #daughter #blessing,” Maniesh captioned the post.

On the professional front, Maniesh was recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. Backed by Karan Johar, the project saw Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles, along with others.

