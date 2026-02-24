Maniesh Paul pens b’day note for wife Sanyukta, says she makes life 'beautiful, blessed'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor and television host Maniesh Paul shared a tender birthday note for his wife Sanyukta Paul, calling her the reason he believes life is “beautiful and blessed.”

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures posing romantically with Sanyukta, who he described as someone who makes “everything beautiful because she is beautiful inside out.”

Maniesh wrote as the caption: “Happy birthday to the girl who makes everything beautiful because she is beautiful inside out.”

He added: “The one who is always there for everyone The one because of whom I can say life is beautiful and blessed. Love you @sanyuktap Thank you for everything and by everything I mean EVERYTHING!!!”

Maniesh met Sanyukta in school. The couple finally got married in 2007. They have a daughter born in 2011 and a son born in 2016. In January, the couple completed 19 years of marital bliss. The actor had penned a note for his wife on the photo-sharing app.

He had written: "Happy anniversary @sanyuktap... 19 years flew by... Life will be easy...Life will be tough...It will be smooth...It wil be rough...For me to get back to the best of me your standing by me is enough...I love you...(sic). "P.s: but I will irritate you forever…that won’t change."

Talking about the actor, Maniesh started his career in Delhi, as a host in cultural events in schools and colleges. He was then seen in Ghost Bana Dost to play the role of a ghost. Maniesh has acted in many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru.

He appeared in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010. Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

Maniesh was recently seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

--IANS

dc/