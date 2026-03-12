Maniesh Paul jokes about the time when his ‘mental health was on track’ and he had ‘no debt’

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor and television host Maniesh Paul shared a humorous and satirical post on his social media where he reflected on the idea of a “perfect life”.

He joked that the only time when everything looked truly in place was when he was 8 years old.

Taking to his social media account, Maniesh shared a stylish photograph of himself walking down a hotel corridor dressed in a black suit and smart glares.

The actor used the image to deliver a tongue-in-cheek write-up about life and responsibilities that are associated with adulthood.

The text on the picture read, “No debt. Ideal weight. 8 hours of sleep. Mental health on track. Right nutrition. Zero alcohol. This was my peak. I was 8. Enjoy!”

Along with the post, Maniesh captioned it: “Beat this.”

On the professional front, Maniesh kickstarted with his career in Delhi, as a host at various cultural events in schools and colleges.

He was then seen in Ghost Bana Dost in the role of a ghost. Maniesh, then went onto act in many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru.

In Bollywood, Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

The actor later appeared in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

Maniesh was last seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi, and was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The actor also is popular as a host, and has anchored various reality shows and also live Bollywood and television events.

