Maniesh Paul celebrates 3 years of Jugjugg Jeeyo: 'A film very close to my heart'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul used social media to celebrate 3 years of a film he considers to be very close to his heart - "Jugjugg Jeeyo".

He took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video compilation of some of his most iconic scenes from the movie, along with a picture from the 2022 family comedy.

Thanking the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' team Paul wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Celebrating 3 years of a film very close to my heart!!! Thank you all for sooo much love Thank you @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @raj_a_mehta for believing in me...Edit credit @og_.tollybolly #mp #film #movies #gurpreet."

Earlier, the leading lady of the drama, Kiara Advani also marked "Jugjugg Jeeyo" turning 3 years old with a social media post.

Taking to her IG stories, the 'Kabir Singh' actress dropped a picture of Amul’s tribute to the film, along with the caption, “3 years of this gem, best gang, most fun time, Jugjugg Jeeyo.”

For the unaware, in 2022, popular dairy brand, Amul decided to pay tribute to “Jugjugg Jeeyo” with a charming animated doodle. The graphic included the cartoon versions of the lead cast of the drama including —Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

The graphic further included the words, “Roz jug kar khao! Khao, piyo, jiyo!”.

Varun also reshared Kiara's post on his Insta stories.

Additionally, he posted a couple of scenes from the drama on the internet, and wrote, "3 years of JJJ. A journey filled with love and so many laughs."

Made under the direction of Raj Mehta, “Jugjugg Jeeyo" has been produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

With Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli as the primary cast, “Jugjugg Jeeyo" reached the cinema halls on June 24, 2022.

--IANS

pm/