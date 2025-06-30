Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his death anniversary

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Mandira Bedi, on Monday, took to social media to remember her late husband, Raj Kaushal, on his death anniversary.

Sharing a heartfelt post, the actress and television presenter expressed her enduring love and deep gratitude for the cherished memories they created together. Taking to Instagram, Bedi posted a happy photo of them and wrote, “4 years since you left us. Miss you.” In the image, Mandira Bedi is seen smiling warmly as Raj Kaushal lovingly embraces her from behind, capturing a moment filled with affection and togetherness.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal tragically passed away on June 30, 2021, following a heart attack. Raj and Mandira got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their son, Vir, in 2011, and later expanded their family by adopting their four-year-old daughter, Tara, in 2020. Kaushal was a filmmaker known for directing films like “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi” and “Shaadi Ke Laddoo.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress penned a heartfelt note for her late husband. Mandira posted a short video that opened with the words, "Happy anniversary Raj". The post also included a nostalgic throwback from Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal’s wedding, offering a glimpse into their special day.

For the caption, Bedi wrote, “We would have been married 26 years today..Miss you #raji .. #happyvalentinesday.”

On the work front, Mandira Bedi began her on-screen journey as one of the pioneering female hosts and cricket commentators, notably anchoring the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. She gained widespread recognition with her role in the iconic TV show “Shanti” and went on to appear in popular serials like “Dushman,” “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” and “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.” In recent years, she has been featured in films such as “The Tashkent Files” and “Saaho.”

She was last seen in the Netflix series “The Railway Men”, which was released in 2023. The show also featured R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.

--IANS

ps/