‘Mandala Murders’ creator Gopi Puthran says it’s important for content to be rooted to click with masses

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Gopi Puthran, who has created the latest webseries ‘Mandala Murders’, has spoken up about the authenticity and relatability in storytelling.

The director said that to go global, it’s imperative to be extensively local. ‘Mandala Murders’ continues to be the most watched Indian series on Netflix three weeks following its release.

Creator Gopi Puthran sheds light on the series' success and credited it to India's mythical identity. He shared that the series is painted against a small, fictional town, and if filmmakers remain true to India's roots and identity, it will resonate with the audience.

Talking about the same, he said, "India is a country that is deeply connected and awed by its roots. Myths are embedded deep within our DNA because of the stories that were handed down over generations by our elders which is why we instantly connect to content with such tonality. What is really heartening to see is how ‘Mandala Murders’ has connected with people’s psyche due to this. Partnering with Netflix that has incredible reach across the country has enabled Mandala Murders to be sampled by those who would like to consume content laced with myths and mysteries of India”.

He further mentioned that globally too, audiences who are curious about India’s mythical identity are binge-watching the show.

“It is really incredible to see towns and smaller cities of India also take to Mandala Murders due to this factor. If we are true to our identity, there will be takers for shows like Mandala Murders or Mirzapur which also showed that people want to connect to authentic and disruptive storytelling that is rooted. So, we are thrilled with the huge success of Mandala Murders and I’m sure many more makers will now be encouraged to explore stories and deliver them in this genre”, he added.

The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. It is available to stream on Netflix.

