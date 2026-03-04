Manchu Manoj tells wife: You gave me back my belief when I had quietly given up on myself!

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj, who is the son of well known actor and producer Mohan Babu, has now penned an adorable post to his wife on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

Read More

Taking to his Instagram page to share the post, the actor wrote, "There was a time I had no direction, energy and purpose. I was moving but not arriving anywhere. Then YOU walked into my life and without noise you became my clarity. You did not change who I was. You reminded me of who I could be. You gave me back my belief when I had quietly given up on myself."

The actor went on to credit his wife for every bold decision he was making in life.

He wrote,"Today, every bold decision I take, every step toward success carries your faith within it."

He went on to observe, "The family we built... the home filled with warmth. Our two beautiful children are living proof of the light you brought into my world. Watching you be their mother pushes me to be a stronger man. A better father. A more grounded soul."

He went on to thank his wife for bringing purpose to his life. He wrote, "This journey is not mine. It is OURS! Thank you for giving me back to myself and turning my life into purpose."

He finally concluded the post saying, "To US... to these 3 beautiful years of being US and to the infinite years ahead as long as I breathe..! Happy Wedding Anniversary #3YearsOfUs #ThisJourneyIsOurs #SheIsMyWhy."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the historical action drama 'David Reddy'. Manchu Manoj had announced the title of the film in August last year when he completed 21 years in the film industry.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a lengthy post to express gratitude to all those who had supported him and enabled him to reach this milestone in his film career, Manchu Manoj had said, "With a heart full of gratitude… Today marks 21 years of my journey in cinema. I feel truly blessed to be still doing what I love. And with the same love and hope, sharing my 21st film titled #DavidReddy."

"A raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 to 1922, brought to life by the visionary Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti garu, and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures. Thank you for standing by me all these years. Humbled and excited for what’s ahead. #MM21 #MM," he had said.

--IANS

mkr/