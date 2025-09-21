Manchu Manoj seeks blessings in Ayodhya following the success of 'Mirai'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. He was captured by the shutterbugs at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport.

Manchu Manoj visited Ayodhya as his first stop on his success tour for his latest release, "Mirai". While in Ayodhya, he even offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi and the Sarayu River.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Manchu Manoj revealed that he had wished to come to Ayodhya ever since he was a kid and now his dream has finally come true.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I am here for the 'Mirai' success tour, and I want to start the success tour from Ayodhya. It has been my dream to come to Ayodhya since I was a child, and finally, I am so happy that I made it."

"I will be starting my success tour after taking darshan at the Hanuman Garhi temple, and then Ram Mandir, and after that, we are going to do a complete tour from Lucknow to Bombay, across India, and then other countries," he added.

Made under the direction of Karthik Gattamneni, "Mirai" follows a young warrior's quest to protect sacred scriptures from an evil force threatening humanity.

With Teja Sajja essaying the role of Vedha Prajapati, the project features Manchu Manoj as Mahabir Lama. It further stars Shriya Saran as Ambika Prajapati (Vedha's mother), Ritika Nayak as Vibha (Vedha's love interest), Jagapathi Babu as Angama Bali, Jayaram as Agasthya Muni, and Tanja Keller as Yuca, along with others.

Protagonist Teja Sajja has been receiving a lot of praise for his high-octane action sequences in "Mirai".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sajja was asked how he prepared for his role in the fantasy action-adventure drama.

Replying to this, he revealed that he went to Bangkok to train in martial arts.

"I played a character that required quick, fast-paced action, not the commercial slow-motion action. The director wanted to make sure the action scenes were professional, fast, and exciting, and I think we achieved that. I trained in Bangkok for about 15-20 days for this," he shared.

--IANS

pm/