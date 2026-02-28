Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs season 3'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni is all set to make her first television appearance in 25 years with the latest episode of the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3".

She was recently spotted on the sets of the show posing in a stunning red saree with golden embellishments.

While interacting with the shutterbugs, Mamta revealed that she is extremely excited for her first television appearance in more than two decades.

She added that life has gotten extremely serious, hence it is good to laugh at times.

Mamta was heard saying, "I am very excited. I am coming on television after 25 years. In fact, if you notice, I have never been on television in the last 25 years of my life. Ek accha mauka hai, hasne ka mauka milta hai. Log bahot Gambhir hogaye hain, zindagi bahot Gambhir hogayi hai... sab jagah seriousness hai. So isse acchi baat kya hai ke hasso bhi, khana bhi banao aur laughter bhi hai..(It is a good opportunity to laugh. People have become very serious; life has become very serious. There is seriousness everywhere. So what could be better than this - you laugh while cooking.)"

When asked if she follows the show, Mamta revealed, "Yes, I have seen two or three episodes and enjoyed it a lot."

The third season of the popular reality show, "Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment" recently saw the return of some beloved former contestants such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

"The Laughter Chefs season 3", which also features Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra as contestants, is being hosted by Bharti Singh with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on board as the judge.

