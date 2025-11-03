Mammootty bags 12th Kerala State Film Award; Manjummel Boys and Feminichi Fathima shine

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 3 (IANS) Legendary actor Mammootty, 74, reaffirmed his unparalleled stature in Indian cinema by winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his riveting performance as Kodumon Potty in Rahul Sadasivan’s critically acclaimed Bhramayugam.

This latest honour marks Mammootty’s 12th State Award -- and his eighth for Best Actor -- a remarkable milestone in a career spanning over five decades and more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

His performance in Bhramayugam, a psychological period drama, was lauded for its depth, restraint, and magnetic screen presence, underscoring his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most formidable performers.

Since his debut in the 1970s, Mammootty has remained an enduring figure in Malayalam cinema, effortlessly balancing mainstream appeal with artistic excellence.

His recognition comes at a time when he continues to experiment with challenging roles, earning both critical and popular acclaim.

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards, announced here on Monday by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, showcased the creative strength of Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, emerged as the biggest winner, bagging the Best Film and Best Director awards along with multiple technical honours for cinematography (Shaiju Khalid), art direction (Ajayan Chalissery), sound design (Shijin Melvin), and lyrics (Vedan).

Reacting to the win, Chidambaram said the recognition was “a perfect team victory,” acknowledging the immense support from his producers, cast, and the real-life friends who inspired the film.

Actor Soubin Shahir, who played a key role and also won the Best Character Actor award, said he was thrilled that the Manjummel Boys family had been recognised across several categories.

Lyricist Vedan, who is currently out on bail in a sexual assault case, said he was happy that his work had earned recognition for the film’s team across categories.

The Best Actress award went to Shamla Hamsa for her impressive performance in Feminichi Fathima. “This was completely unexpected. Competing with so many experienced actors and knowing that my performance touched audiences is deeply rewarding,” she said.

With Bhramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Feminichi Fathima sweeping the top honours, this year’s awards have highlighted the creative diversity and evolving strength of Malayalam cinema.

Popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj chaired the jury. Expressing satisfaction with the selection process, he said, “I truly enjoyed watching these films and witnessing the creative journeys they represent. It was a privilege to be part of this.”

