Mamata grieves death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday evening condoled the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who tragically passed away earlier in the day at the age of 42.

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He was best-known for his blockbuster Bengali film, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'.

Using her X handle, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "I am left stunned, heartbroken, and grief-stricken by the sudden news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, is no longer amongst us. I simply cannot fathom how such a tragedy could have occurred. He was an actor—and a human being—for whom I held the deepest admiration."

The Chief Minister further said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers. Rahul's sudden departure constitutes an irreparable loss for the world of Bengali acting—for both Tollywood and the television industry."

The actor is survived by his mother, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and his 13-year-old son.

He died whilst filming at Talsari beach in Odisha. It was reported that after shooting, he was on a speedboat from which he accidentally fell. He was later declared dead upon reaching the hospital at Digha in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

He was filming the television serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega when the incident occurred.

Director and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, who was the director of the film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, said, "I can’t believe this has happened. He was such a talented actor. I received the news from my wife, Subhashree. He was also a very good writer. I am at a loss for words."

A West Bengal Police officer said the actor was declared dead at a Digha hospital after being brought from Talsari beach in neighbouring Odisha.

Rahul, known in the Bengali television industry for his character roles, had been active in soaps for several years.

He shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' in 2008, followed by hits such as 'Tumi Asbe Bole' (2014), 'Zulfiqar' (2016), 'Byomkesh Gotro' (2018), 'Biday Byomkesh' (2018), 'The Academy of Fine Arts' (2025), among others.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee had acted in TV serials such as 'Horogouri Pice Hotel' and 'Mohona'.

--IANS

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