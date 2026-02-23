Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Manipuri film 'Boong', which recently bagged the BAFTA for Best Children and Family Film, is receiving praise from the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

Read More

On Monday, the CM took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for the film. She wrote, “I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of 'Boong'! You’ve made the whole nation proud”.

‘Boong’, is a coming-of-age film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. It won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London. It became the first Indian film to win in this category, edging out international contenders such as ‘Zootropolis 2’, ‘Lilo & Stitch’, and ‘Arco’. The film is produced under Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others.

The film follows a young boy from Manipur who sets out to find his missing father as a deeply personal, emotional quest, situating the story against social and political tensions in the region. It premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, screened at multiple global festivals, and released in India in September 2025. At the BAFTAs, director Devi delivered an acceptance speech that included a plea for peace and representation for her homeland.

This comes after Manipur's current government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the BJP, was sworn in on February 4, 2026, following a period of President's Rule, with Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho (NPF) also taking office, aiming to restore stability and address community trust deficits.

--IANS

aa/