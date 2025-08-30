Malavika Mohanan gives 'a big hug to all who gave her love' for Hridayapoorvam

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan has been garnering a lot of love and acclaim for her performance in "Hridayapoorvam". The film, which pairs her with the superstar Mohanlal, has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Elated by an overwhelming response to the family drama, Malavika posted a behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot, where she was seen facing the camera with superstar Mohanlal.

Giving a big hug to all those who gave her and the film so much love, Malavika wrote: "#Hridayapoorvam is running successfully & there’s so much love coming our way A big big hug to all of you who have given me so much love Let’s do a Q&A and chat more about the film?

Reflecting on her camaraderie with Mohanlal, she added: "This was the last day of shooting for #Hridhayapoorvam and every time I look at this picture I feel like it perfectly encapsulates what I feel about him. Apart from being super sweet & incredibly funny on sets, through the course of those months I also felt so emotionally close to him because of how comfortable he made me, because of the character chemistry we had & how supportive he was through the entire process. It’s memories I’ll cherish forever...I can only hope I get to work with him again."

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, "Hridayapoorvam" stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles along with Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, and S. P. Charan as the ancillary cast.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, "Hridayapoorvam" was released in the cinema halls across the globe on August 28th.

The drama opened to positive reviews, with Mohanlal's performance receiving praise from the critics.

--IANS

pm/