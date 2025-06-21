Malaika Arora: Yoga isn’t just for a day, it’s for life

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood dancing diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has urged everyone to start the day with yoga and end with peace and gratitude on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video collage featuring her doing yoga everyday. The video had an overlay text, which read: “Yoga isn't just a practice. It’s a lifestyle to commit daily, be consistent and watch your life change. Flow through your day, embrace the sunrise with yoga. Close the day with a heart full of peace and gratitude.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Yoga isn’t just for a day. It’s for life. so start your day with yoga , end with peace and gratitude.”

In other news, Malaika said that she always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling in May.

The actress joined the panel of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2. Amazon MX Player had released an imaginative video in collaboration with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, featuring Malaika, who has joined this season’s judging panel for the first time.

Malaika said: “There’s something truly magical about the world of Pokémon – the adventure, the action, the joy of discovery. Pair that with the energy of hip hop, and it just clicks. This was such a fun and imaginative concept to shoot, and it really captures how two different worlds can come together to create something unforgettable.”

“I’ve always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling, and this one's for every kid who loves the world of Pokémon and every dancer chasing that stage,” she added.

Judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 airs on Amazon MX Player.

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series.

As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI. She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

--IANS

dc/