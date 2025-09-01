Malaika Arora: To me, age is not a limit but an evolution

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora says that for her age is not a limit but an evolution. She adds that beauty is not about holding on to youth but about embracing every phase of life with confidence.

Asked how she views age and beauty today, Malaika, 51, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, told IANS: “To me, age is not a limit but an evolution. Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself—and that, to me, is the most beautiful transformation of all.”

For Malaika, beauty is about embracing every phase.

“Beauty isn’t about holding on to youth; it’s about embracing every phase with confidence and grace. When you feel content and strong within, that inner energy reflects on the outside, and no number can define that,” she added.

The diva had earlier shared that glamour is about confidence, grace, and authenticity rather than extravagance.

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

Malaika, who is the sister of former actress Amruta Arora, was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. In March 2016, they announced their separation, citing compatibility issues.The couple officially divorced in 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, born in November 2002.

--IANS

dc/