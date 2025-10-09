Malaika Arora hints at happiness on arrival of Arbaaz Khan's baby girl, drops a comment on Arhaan Khan's “sibling” post

Mumbai Oct 9 (IANS) Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, recently shared a heartwarming series of pictures on his social media account, showcasing how he has been spending time with and taking care of his younger siblings.

The post not only won the hearts of fans but also drew affectionate reactions from both his mother, Malaika Arora, and stepmother, Sshura Khan, who left comments on the post.

In a surprising and sweet turn of events, Malaika Arora was seen commenting on Arhaan's post, specially mentioning the symbolic image of a man carrying his younger sister in his sling carrier, indicating her happiness for Arbaaz and Sshura's little baby girl. This gesture of Malaika quickly grabbed the attention of fans, who appreciated her grace and kindness.

Talking about the carousel post, in the first picture, Arhaan is seen walking down a tree-lined pathway with his younger sisters sitting on his shoulders, reflecting the bond and comfort they share.

Another frame captures him playing indoors with his siblings by his side, highlighting his role as an engagement with a brother. A fun moment is seen in the third picture, where Arhaan enjoys a casual game while his siblings watch him play, creating a lively family atmosphere. The following image features his little sister, aka daughter of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, riding a pony with Arhaan walking alongside her, ensuring her safety and excitement during the ride.

Among the series, one of the most special inclusions is a glimpse from Sshura Khan's baby shower, the setup decorated with pastel balloons and giant teddy bears pictured in the carousel, marking the family's joy of welcoming a new member.

The highlight, however, was the last slide, where Arhaan showed a symbolic image of a man carrying a baby in his sling carrier, subtly indicating his new role as an elder brother to his little baby sister again.

The post comes just days after Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan, and Sshura Khan welcomed their baby girl. Arhaan was a regular visitor at the hospital during Shura Khan's delivery days, ensuring that both his stepmother and newborn sister felt supported.

