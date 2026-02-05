Malaika Arora gets new hairdo: Naya saal, naya baal

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is redefining herself in the new year, and she isn’t afraid of flaunting it. The actress has chopped off her hair, and is quite happy with her look. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring her new hairdo.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an all black outfit, and flaunting her wavy hair. She wrote in the caption, “Chop chop … naya saal, naya baal”.

Earlier, Malaika wished her sister, Amrita Arora, on her birthday with an adorable social media post. She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely photo kissing her sister. Pouring love on her baby sister on her special day, Malaika penned, "Happy birthday my baby sis @amuaroraofficial (sic)".

She also uploaded a fun selfie with her girl gang from a lift and wrote, "With our birthday girl...A liftie is a must", tagging Amrita. Along with Malaika and Amrita, the click further included Karisma Kapoor. Commencing her career as a VJ for MTV, Amrita made her Bollywood debut back in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan with the film, "Kitne Door Kitne Paas". Later on, she went on to become part of movies such as "Awara Paagal Deewana", "Ek Aur Ek Gyarah", "Girlfriend", "Speed", "Red: The Dark Side", "Kambakkht Ishq", and "Hello", along with others. In 2009, Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak. The couple is now blessed with two sons. Malaika and Amrita are often seen showering love on one another on social media.

Prior to this, Malaika concluded the first quarter of the 21st century by reflecting on the phase of her life, which was marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Looking back at her journey, Malaika told IANS, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author”.

She revealed that cinematic gems such as "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Queen", "Gully Boy", and "Andhadhun" have contributed to reshaping Hindi cinema.

