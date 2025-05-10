Makers push the release date of song ‘Titli’ from ‘Kapkapiii’

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Kapkapiii’ have pushed the release date of the song ‘Titli’ in the wake of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The song was scheduled to be held in Dubai this week but, the makers announced their decision to push the release date on their social media handle.

They wrote, “We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film ‘Kapkapiii’. But sometimes, the reel must pause for real. In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces, not just in spirit, but through our actions. As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first”.

‘Kapkapiii’ is a horror comedy centered around an Ouija board, it combines elements of fear and humor in a narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

Talking about the film, Tusshar Kapoor had earlier said, “‘Kapkapiii’ has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn’t been explored much in Hindi cinema. Sangeeth ji gave his actors the freedom to improvise within the framework of the script, which added depth and authenticity to our performances. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion after almost 20 years since ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’, a true homecoming”.

The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, and the film promises to deliver spine-chilling moments wrapped in rib-tickling humour.

The film, which stars Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari and Dinkar Sharma, is directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan.

Produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment, presented by Zee Studios, is set to release in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

--IANS

aa/