Makers of 'Sahakutumbaanaam' postpone film's release to December 19 to make way for Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2'

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The makers of director Uday Sharma's upcoming family drama 'Sahakutumbaanaam', featuring actors Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead, have now announced that they were postponing the release of their film from December 12 to December 19 as they wanted actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' to "roar, dominate and create unstoppable mass celebrations."

HNG Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. Sharing an emotional statement, the production house wrote, "Our film #Sahakutumbaanaam, which was earlier scheduled for 12th December, will now hit theatres on 19th December. Thank you all for your love, support, and patience. And guess what? A banger song is on the way — stay tuned!"

HNG Cinemas's statement read, "We planned 'Sahakutumbaanaam' for a December 12th release, but when Balayya garu's 'Akhanda 2' shifted to the same date, we felt only pride and respect. As admirers of Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, we want his film to roar, dominate, and create unstoppable mass celebrations. So with due respect, love, and complete goodwill, we are postponing our film to December 19th."

The production house, in its statement, further said, "Some decisions are not business... they are emotion. We believe cinema is a festival and Balayya garu's film deserves its full fireworks.We hope our audience understands this gesture and supports us with even more affection. Let's celebrate both films together:Akhanda 2 - December 12th, Sahakutumbaanaam - December 19th - Proud admirers & makers of 'Sahakutumbaanaam'."

For the unaware, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' was originally scheduled to release on December 5. However, due to certain financial issues, its release got postponed at the last minute. Now, with all financial hurdles having been cleared, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 12. The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

--IANS

mkr/