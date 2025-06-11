Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director A M Jothi Krisna's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday, praised the work of one of the several VFX firms working on the VFX portions of the film, saying they had unleashed "Visual Brilliance" in the film.

Taking to his X timeline on Wednesday, producer A M Rathnam wrote, "@AlZahraStudio brings 2+ years of dedication to life with mind-blowing visuals for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Every frame is a testament to cinematic ambition… powered by director @amjothikrishna's visionary touch! Get ready to witness VFX like never before!#HHVM #DharmaBattle #VeeraMallu"

Al Zahra Studio has already worked on several Indian films including director S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'.

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that over 25 VFX firms from around the globe had worked on the magnum opus.

Talking to IANS, Jothi Krisna said, "We had several teams including those in Dubai, Iran, the US, the UK, Singapore and Canada working on the VFX portions in the film. That apart, we also had a considerable number of teams in India working on the film. We had teams in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai among other places. In all 25 firms worked on the VFX portions in the film."

Jyothi Krisna disclosed that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year after over five and a half years, has now again been postponed indefinitely.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

