Makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They Call Him OG' release Prakash Raj's look, character name in film!

Hyderabad, Sep 18(IANS) The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'They Call Him OG', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Thursday thrilled fans and film buffs by revealing actor Prakash Raj's character look and name in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Here’s the versatile force Prakash Raj in #OG. #TheyCallHimOG @prakashraaj."

The makers released a poster of Prakash Raj's character which disclosed that he played a character called Satya Dada in the film.

Earlier in the month, the makers of the film had released a glimpse video on the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

The glimpse video released showed the antagonist of the film, reading a letter he had written to OG (played by Pawan Kalyan). He says, "Dear OG, Expecting to meet you, to talk to you and to kill you, your OMI. Happy birthday OG." The glimpse video then goes on to show the antagonist bludgeoning his victims with a baseball bat. The action sequences in the glimpse video gave audiences an idea of the brutal nature of the opponent OG would be taking on in the film. It also showed Pawan Kalyan with a Japanese Katana sword at the end, promising a gripping and intense conflict on the cards.

Needless to say, the glimpse video left fans of actor Pawan Kalyan thrilled.

'They call him OG', which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan wielding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

--IANS

mkr/