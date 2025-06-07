Makers of pan-India film ‘Kattalan’ welcome actors Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh onboard

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Saturday welcomed popular actors Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh onboard the unit of the film.

Following the blockbuster success of Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled Kattalan, a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Saturday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome the actors.

It said, "Welcoming the Maestro of versatality @suniltollywood to the world of ‘Kattalan’. One of the most celebrated versatile actors in Indian cinema, Sunil has impressed audiences with his powerful performances across genres. Known for his key roles in major films like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024), Jailer (2023), Good Bad Ugly(2024), Sita Ramam(2022), Magadheera(2009),Ala Vaikunthapuramlo(2020) etc. From comic brilliance to intense villains, Sunil continues to evolve as a dynamic force in Indian cinema."

Kabir Duhan Singh is one of Indian cinema’s most commanding on-screen villains, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages. In the recent Marco, he delivered one of the most brutal and memorable villainous performances in Indian cinema.

The production house, while welcoming Singh said, "Welcoming the Most brutal @kabirduhansingh to the world of 'Kattalan'. With his towering persona and fierce versatility, Kabir brings raw power and menace to every frame he appears in."

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

