Makers of Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' welcome actor Raghav Juyal on board film unit on actor's birthday

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela’s eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead, on Thursday welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the unit of the film on the occasion of his birthday.

For the unaware, actor Raghav Juyal is best known for his impressive performance in the action entertainer 'Kill'

Taking to its X timeline, the production house SLV Cinemas, wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

While the makers have not disclosed what role Raghav Juyal will play in the film, sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

Shooting for Paradise is currently underway at RFC. A huge action episode is being shot in a specially constructed massive set under the supervision of fight master Real Satish. For this high-intensity action sequence, foreign stunt masters are also working along with Real Satish. This action sequence will be the highlight of the film.

It may be recalled that Nani had joined the sets of 'The Paradise' only recently. The film is set to be released in theaters worldwide on March 26, 2026.

--IANS

mkr/