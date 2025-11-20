Makers of Naga Chaitanya's mythological thriller #NC24 drop exciting BTS video clip

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) The makers of actor Naga Chaitanya's eagerly awaited mythological thriller, tentatively being referred to as #NC24, on Thursday dropped a Behind The Scenes video clip of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, director Karthik Dandu, whose 'Virupaksha' went on to emerge a sensational success, is directing this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings respectively.

Meenakshi Chowdhury plays the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in this eagerly awaited thriller, which will also have Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame playing a pivotal role.

The striking and immersive BTS video released by the filmmakers gives an idea of the film's massive scale, vision, and ambition. It shows the amount of effort the team put into erecting massive sets, painstakingly constructed by hundreds of technicians across acres of land.

It also offers a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya's training for the action sequences. There are shots of the actor training under the supervision of international action choreographers and the transformation he has undergone for the role.

The background score by Ajaneesh Lokanath is the main attraction. It adds more mystery and intensity to the music video and gives the audience a foretaste of the kind of world the film will take them into.

The team has announced that it will release the title and first look poster of the film on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday on November 23.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film's story has been penned by director Sukumar. The film has cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by National award winning editor Navin Nooli while Art direction is by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who also handled the art direction of 'Thandel'.

