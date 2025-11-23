Makers of 'Kattalan' salute bravery of stuntmen; release footage of a risky stunt sequence shot for film

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) The makers of the pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Sunday released the footage of a four-wheeler turning turtle during the filming of a stunt sequence and offered their salute to brave stuntmen, whose courage enabled units to film such sequences.

Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a video clip that showed a jeep turning turtle during a stunt sequence and the entire unit rushing to pull out the stuntman inside the vehicle.

It wrote, "Salute to the unseen HEROES behind the screen!"

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. In October this year, the makers had released the first look poster of Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the film. Sharing the poster, the makers had said, "Only the wildest will survive. Kattalan - The Hunter | FIRST LOOK. Antony Varghese as never seen before.Happy Birthday, Champ!"

The poster released showed the stunning transformation of Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role. With flaming eyes, messy red hair, and a cigar burning between his lips, Anthony’s look radiated raw intensity and set the tone for a thrilling mass entertainer. The blood-stained face and hands further highlighted the film’s gritty action essence, portraying Antony in a fierce new light unlike anything seen before.

Only a day before the release of this poster, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's Thailand schedule.The unit had begun its Thailand schedule on October 1 this year.

Recently, during the filming of an action sequence in Thailand, the actor had sustained an injury in a stunt involving an elephant. The high-voltage action sequences in Thailand were choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, the world-renowned action director behind the 'Ong-Bak' series, along with his expert team. Interestingly, 'Kaattalan' also features Pong, the elephant that gained fame through the 'Ong-Bak' films.

For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with 'Kattalan'. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

