Makers of Kannappa release lyrical video song on history of SriKalaHasti

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The makers of director Mukhesh Kumar Singh's devotional period film 'Kannappa', featuring actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead, on Wednesday released a lyrical video song on the history of the famous SriKalaHasti temple, sung by Vishnu Manchu's daughters Ariaana Manchu and Viviana Manchu.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Here is the song on the history of SriKalaHasti. My little Ari and Vivi sang and performed for the song. I cannot thank the composer Stephen and choreographer Brunda Master enough, for bringing to life the story of the Vayu Linga. Launched it in the Holy Shrine of Kasi Viswanath Jyothirlinga. Need all your blessings. #HarHarMahadev #Kannappa"

The Sri-Kala-Hasti Lyrical Video Song is a deeply emotional and visually stunning lyrical video from the film Kannappa. The lyrical video song, a blend of devotion and intensity with captivating music and visuals, offers a peek into the song’s full glory.

Set to tune by Stephen Devassy, the song has lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja. The song narrates the stories of a spider, snake and elephant that were devotees of Lord Shiva. It tells how place was named after the spider(Sri) , the snake(Kala) and elephant(Hasti).

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva in this film. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra. Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvathi in the film.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast”.

He further mentioned, “The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact”.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’”.

--IANS

mkr/