Makers of blockbuster animation drama 'Mahavtar Narsimha' release deleted scene from film!

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The makers of director Ashwin Kumar's animation drama, 'Mahavtar Narsimha', which has not only emerged a blockbuster but has also completed a 50-day run in theatres, have now released a deleted scene from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Hombale Films, which is presenting the film, wrote, "Hiranyakashipu’s reflection unleashed the Inner Demon! Watch #MahavatarNarsimha Deleted Scene in Tamil. Witness the epic spectacle, running successfully in cinemas near you."

The deleted scene was released in all five languages in which the film released.

On Friday, Hombale Films had said, "𝐀 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. UNSTOPPABLE! 𝟓𝟎 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We’re grateful beyond words."

The film, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which hit screens on July 25, has been released in five Indian languages.

For the unaware, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions recently unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. First in line was 'Mahavatar Narsimha' which has now been released and is having an impressive run in theatres. 'Mahavatar Parshuram' will release next in 2027. It will be followed by 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' in 2029, 'Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh' in 2031, 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' in 2033, 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' in 2037.

Mahavtar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

Studded with epic visuals and a goosebumps-worthy background score, the film has been termed impressive by critics and film buffs.

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan, at the time of the film's release, had said, "It's time to roar! After five incredible years, we're finally ready to unleash the epic tale of Sri Narsimha and Sri Varaha upon the world! Every frame, every moment, every heartbeat has gone into bringing this divine story to life. Brace yourself for a visual masterpiece that will leave you speechless! The ROAR of Narsimha is coming... and it's going to change everything!"

