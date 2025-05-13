Makers of ‘Alien: Earth’, Emmy-winning ‘The Bear’ lock release dates of shows

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) The streaming show “Alien: Earth”, and the Emmy-winning title “The Bear” Season 4 are set to drop on the streaming media after much speculation over their release.

The first two episodes of “Alien: Earth,” based on the iconic sci-fi film franchise, will be available August 12 on Hulu and on FX, reports ‘Variety’.

New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut each following Tuesday on Hulu. The official logline for “Alien: Earth” reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat”.

As per ‘Variety’, cast members include Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Erana James as Curly, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Kit Young as Tootles, Diêm Camille as Siberian, Moe Bar-El as Rashidi and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.

Executive producers include Hawley, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger. “Alien: Earth” is produced by FX Productions. Meanwhile, the fourth season of the Emmy-winning culinary dramedy “The Bear” hits Hulu June 25. Season 4 will also be available at the same time internationally on Disney+.

All 10 episodes of Season 3 of “The Bear” dropped on Hulu on June 26, 2024. It followed Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy Berzatto after he reopened his restaurant The Beef into the fine dining establishment The Bear. Finally fed up with Carmy’s kitchen’s dysfunction, Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney also debates leaving The Bear behind and joining a new restaurant.

“The Bear” cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. The past two seasons included an A-list cadre of cameo stars, including Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, John Cena, Josh Hartnett and Olivia Colman.

--IANS

aa/