Major action sequences to be shot during new schedule of Puri-Sethupathi film

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Monday announced that a new schedule of shooting had begun and that some major action sequences of the film were to be canned during this schedule.

The core team of the film, through director Puri Jagannadh's X handle, wrote, "Precision. Power. Perfection. #PuriSethupathi massive Schedule begins today.Major action sequences and crazy songs will be filmed in this schedule. A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial Presents. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, #JBNarayanRaoKondrolla.Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl @iamsamyuktha_ #Tabu @OfficialViji @rameemusic @puriconnects @actorbrahmaji #VTVGanesh @IamVishuReddy #PCfilm #JBMotionPictures."

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently welcomed National Award winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar on board the crew of the film.

The unit had begun shooting the film from July this year. Shooting of the highly ambitious venture, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, was originally expected to begin in the last week of June. The team had then announced that major talkie portions featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha would be canned during this packed schedule.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar play pivotal roles.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role.

It may be recalled that the team did an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.

For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm this ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead.

The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.

