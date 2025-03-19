Maika Monroe to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him

Washington: Universal Pictures has announced that Maika Monroe will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel 'Reminders of Him'.

According to Deadline, the movie will be directed by Vanessa Caswill and is set to begin production soon.

'Reminders of Him' is a heartwarming story about motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of love to heal even the most shattered hearts.

The screenplay was written by Hoover and Lauren Levine, based on Hoover's novel.

Hoover and Levine will also produce the film through their production company, Heartbones Entertainment.

Maika Monroe, who is coming off a successful year with the hit horror thriller 'Longlegs', will play the lead role in the film.

Monroe's performance in 'Longlegs' broke box-office records for an indie distributor and catapulted her to A-list status, as per Deadline.

Colleen Hoover is a Number 1 New York Times bestselling author known for her novels such as 'It Ends with Us', 'It Starts with Us', 'Layla', 'Heart Bones', 'Confess', and 'Verity'.

As per Deadline, her novel 'Reminders of Him' has sold over 6 million copies in the United States and is a bestseller around the world.

Christine Sun, Director of Production Development, will oversee the project for Universal Pictures. (ANI)