Mahhi Vij reveals she ‘leans on fellow moms for help’ for daughter Tara, talks about mom guilt Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij has opened up about the emotional struggles she has been facing as a mother, further admitting that ‘guilt sometimes creeps in’ when she questions whether she is doing enough for her 6 year-old daughter Tara.

The actress also revealed that at times she leans on fellow mothers for help while balancing work and parenting.

Taking to her social media account,, Mahhi shared an emotional note after her six-year-old daughter Tara won a gold medal.

The actress wrote, “My six-year-old just won a gold medal today, and my heart is overflowing with pride.”

*There are so many days when I’m working and struggling to keep up with her schedule. I miss events, I miss moments, and sometimes I lean on fellow moms for help. As a mother, there are times when guilt creeps in and I wonder if I’m doing enough,” she wrote.

Applauding her daughter on her win, she wrote, “But today, Tara, you made me feel so proud and so strong. The way you understand your working mom, the way you handle things with so much love and maturity at just six years old... it’s truly beautiful. Every holiday I get, every moment I spend watching you grow, reminds me why I keep going.”

She concluded, “I’m trying my best to balance everything, and you are my strength. You are my everything. I love you so much. Congratulations, my baby.”

In the picture shared by Mahhi on her social media account, the doting mother can be seen warmly hugging her daughter Tara as the little girl flaunts her medal.

Talking about Mahhi Vij, on the professional front, has been a part of the Indian television industry for nearly two decades.

She rose to prominence with many popular shows. She is best known for her impactful roles in television hits such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu and others.

Currently, the actress is seen essaying the role of Kausar, the mother of the lead character, in the television show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’, where she portrays a pivotal role in the storyline.

On the personal front, Mahhi Vij married actor and host Jay Bhanushali in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara in August 2019.

In 2025, the couple announced seperation after being married for more than a decade.

