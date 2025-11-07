Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to high fever

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij has been hospitalised.

The actress's PR team shared a picture of her resting in a bed at the hospital, covering herself with a thick blanket. Her publicist took to her social media account in confirming the news.

She wrote, "Mahhi has a high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital; the doctor will run tests now. Nothing beyond this can be confirmed just yet. She is stable, however.” The actress recently was in the news for her divorce rumours with husband and actor Jay Bhanushali.

But amidst the rumours, Jay had taken to his social media account to wish Mahhi Vij luck for her upcoming project. Sharing the teaser of Mahhi’s upcoming television show, Seher wrote, “Looking forward to Mahhi Vij shining. Looking promising.” Mahhi too reshared Jay's post for her without any caption or emoticon added

For the uninitiated, rumours of Jay and Mahhi heading for a divorce had taken the internet by storm. Though there has been no confirmation on it as of yet, and neither Jay nor Mahhi has given any official statement. In fact, jumping to her relationship’s defence, Mahhi recently threatened to sue a social media channel that had confirmed the couple to be separating without any solid proof. Taking to the post's comment section, Mahhi wrote, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”

Amidst separation rumours, Jay had shared a cute picture of himself with his daughter Tara on his social media account, sans wife Mahhi Vij. Mahhi had also shared a video on her social media account expressing that she was waiting to meet her kids, who were on a trip to Japan with their father, Jay. She said she was waiting to meet and hug them.

Fans were quick to point out how Mahhi did not mention talking about Jay at all. Recently, Jay and his daughters, Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali, were on a 10-day trip to Japan. The actor had been sharing a series of posts and stories from his trip, giving fans a glimpse of his travel moments with his little ones.

For the uninitiated, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi got married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years.

They have been foster parents to their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

-–IANS

rd/