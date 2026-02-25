Mahhi Vij gets a sweet surprise from her 6-year-old daughter: Lucky to be her mother

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Mahhi Vij, who recently announced her separation from TV actor Jay Bhanushali, received a sweet surprise from her 6-year-old daughter Tara.

Mahhi shared that her little one went to a birth party and came back with a temporary tattoo of her mother's name on her arm.

The 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' actress dropped a couple of pictures of her daughter Tara flaunting her red heart-shaped tattoo on her official Insta handle and wrote, "Today my little girl went for a birthday party… and came back with the sweetest surprise. She chose to get my name tattooed on her tiny hand all by herself (sic)."

Calling herself lucky to be Tara's mother, Mahhi went on to add, "At just six years old, she already knows how to express love in the purest way and somehow always finds little ways to make my day brighter. Moments like these remind me how lucky I am to be her mother. I love you endlessly, Tara."

On January 4, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation via a social media post after almost 15 years of marriage.

Their joint post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them."

Mahhi and Jay further shared that their decision to part ways does not come from a negative place.

"Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else.

"We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward", the post concluded.

