Mahhi Vij channels her inner Sridevi as she recreates ‘Naam Mera Premkali’ with ‘Seher’ cast

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij channelled her inner Sridevi, recreating the iconic track Naam Mera Premkali from the 1989 film “Chaalbaaz” along with her ‘Seher’ co-stars as she had some on-set fun.

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Mahhi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the track penned by late Anand Bakshi and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Mahhi wrote as th caption: “Money can buy happiness.”

Talking about ChaalBaaz, it is a slapstick film directed by Pankaj Parashar. It stars Sunny Deol, Sridevi and Rajinikanth. The film revolves around identical twin sisters Manju and Anju, who get separated at birth. Anju lives with her malicious uncle, who plans to seize her property and traumatizes her by beating her.

On the other hand, Manju grows up amidst a slum environment and is a tomboy. The film was an adaptation of the film Seeta Aur Geeta and had its story written by Rajesh Mazumdar. The film was remade twice in Kannada as Rani Maharani and Naa Rani Nee Maharani.

Bollywood superstar Sridevi died in 2018, at age 54, due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Mahhi is currently seen in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. It stars Rishita Kothari, and Parth Samthaan. The story is set in Lucknow. Seher, aspires to be a doctor as per her mother, Kausar’s wishes but her father, Parvez, who ill-treats the two is against the same. The three travel to Lucknow and settle with Parvez’s second wife, Sofia.

In other news, it was on January 4, that Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali, who got married in 2011, announced the news of their separation via a social media post.

The post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic)."

They promised to be good parents to their 3 children while living their individual lives.

"For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them," they added.

Mahhi and Jay further clarified that their decision does not come from a negative place, and they chose peace over drama.

They further wrote, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else."

In the end, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other.

"We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward", the post concluded.

--IANS

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