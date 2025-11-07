Mahesh Manjrekar, Dilip Prabhavalkar-starrer ‘Dashavatar’ to premiere from November 14

Mumbai: Mahesh Manjrekar and Dilip Prabhavalkar’s upcoming Marathi mythological drama titled Dashavatar directed by Subodh Khanolkar is all set to premiere from November 14 on ZEE5.

Director Subodh Kanolkar said: “Dashavatar is not just a story for me — it is a cherished corner of my childhood memories. Since I was a child, I have watched Dashavatari performances in my native village in Konkan, experienced grandness of nature, and met unique people. I have tried to capture the essence of all of that in this film.”

“Our country’s nature, art forms, and traditions are filled with immense diversity — yet there is a deep connection among them. There is grandeur in our landscapes and folk arts, and there is also vibrant energy. This film celebrates all of that. I wish for it to be seen not only across India but in every corner of the world — and I truly believe it will resonate with everyone,” he added.

Set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, the story follows Babuli Mestri played by Dilip Prabhavalkar, a veteran Dashavtari performer devoted to preserving the sacred folk theatre tradition. Despite his failing eyesight, Babuli continues to perform with unshakable faith.

But during one final Mahashivratri performance, the line between performance and divinity begins to blur as he seemingly embodies the fierce Rudra avatar — setting off an emotional and spiritual journey that mirrors the eternal struggle between faith, duty, and destiny.

Produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House, the upcoming Marathi film also features Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Siddharth Menon, Aarti Wadagbalkar, Ravi Kale and Vijay Kenkre.

Actor Dilip Prabhavalkar shared: “Portraying Babuli Mestri was one of the most profound experiences of my career — a role that demanded not just performance, but surrender. Under Subodh Khanolkar’s sensitive direction, every moment felt alive with emotion and purpose.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the love the film has already received, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the soul of Dashavatar when it begins streaming on ZEE5 from 14th November.”

V.R. Hema, Chief Channel Officer - Zee Marathi and Business Head - Marathi ZEE5 said: “Dashavatar is a milestone for Marathi cinema — a visual spectacle and emotionally profound experience that explores the intersection of mythology and today’s real issues with depth and artistry. With Dilip sir’s powerful portrayal, Subodh Khanolkar’s masterful direction and moving performances by the entire cast, this film is a divine journey our audiences will cherish.”

Dashavatar will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from 14th November.

--IANS