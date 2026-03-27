Mahesh Bhatt's message for Mohit Suri: Your journey validates something I understood long ago

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared an emotional message from her father Mahesh Bhatt after watching filmmaker Mohit Suri in conversation, calling it too moving to keep to herself.

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Pooja took to her Instagram stories to share the note, which reflected the layered emotions beneath the exchange, acknowledging the laughter and energy on the surface while pointing to a deeper undercurrent of pain, memory and personal struggle.

In the message,Mahesh mentioned that he was deeply moved by Suri’s journey, noting how he has “come into his own” and now carries himself with a quiet grace rather than noise. He described life as a larger story where individuals merely “pass notes” in an ongoing song, adding that every phase eventually gives way to another.

The message mentioned: “Mohit, Boy… I had a lump in my throat through your entire conversation with Pooja. There was laughter, there was bounce, there was that unmistakable sizzle but beneath it all ran a quiet current of pain, of memory, of a struggle whose full weight perhaps only I have witnessed.”

“Some things the heart sees even when it does not want to see… and hears even when it resists hearing.”

The message further read: “You’ve come into your own now. And that is what moves me the most to watch you soar, not with noise, but with a certain grace, even in not knowing. In a strange way, your journey validates something I understood long ago that none of us is the story. Life is the story. We are just passing notes in its larger song.”

“I happened to sing mine when the sun was on me. Now it shines on you. Sing it. Just the way you are. Because the sun does set but not before it has passed its light through you into others. That is how life continues. Moved. Deeply moved. An outstanding conversation.”

Pooja wrote: “Message from my father to @mohitsuri had to be shared!”

--IANS

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